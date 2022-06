BRIEF-Apple Introduces Tap To Pay On iPhone And Live Text To API, Among Other Features

Apple Inc: * APPLE SAYS IOS16 TO HAVE UPDATE TO LOCK SCREEN

* APPLE SAYS NOW ONE CAN EDIT SENT MESSAGES * APPLE SAYS BRINGING SHAREPLAY TO MESSAGES

* APPLE SAYS BRINGING LIVE TEXT TO VIDEO * APPLE INTRODUCES LIVE TEXT TO API

* APPLE SAYS WILL ALSO OFFER MERCHANTS ORDER TRACKING TOOLS TO SEND ORDER TRACKING INFORMATION TO 'MILLIONS OF MERCHANTS' STARTING WITH PARTNERS SUCH AS SHOPIFY * APPLE INTRODUCES TAP TO PAY ON IPHONE

* APPLE SAYS APPLE NEWS WILL OFFER ENHANCED SPORTS COVERAGE IN US, CANADA, UK AND OTHER COUNTRIES * APPLE SAYS ADDS NEW TOOL CALLED 'SAFTEY CHECK' TO TURN OFF ACCESS TO SENSITVE INFORMATION FOR ABUSIVE INTIMATE PARTNERS

* APPLE SAYS NEW APPLE TOOL ALLOWS USERS TO REVOKE AN ABUSER'S ACCESS TO LOCATION DATA AND RESETS SYSTEM PRIVACY PERMISSIONS FOR ALL APPS * APPLE UPDATES 'CAR PLAY' SOFTWARE USED IN CARS

* APPLE SAYS NEXT GENERATION OF CAR PLAY CAN POWER VEHICLE INSTRUMENT CLUSTERS SHOWING SPEED, RPMS, FUEL LEVEL AND TEMPERATURE * APPLE SAYS AUTOMAKERS INCLUDING FORD AND JAGUAR PLAN TO USE NEW CAR PLAY SOFTWARE

* APPLE SAYS PERSONALIZED SPATIAL AUDIO PROFILE CAN BE CREATED WITH IOS16 * APPLE ADDS HEART RATE TARGET ZONES TO RUNNING WORKOUT SOFTWARE ON APPLE WATCH

* APPLE ADDS MEDICATION NOTIFICATIONS FEATURE TO APPLE WATCH SOFTWARE Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)