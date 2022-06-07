Findability Sciences Launches ERP-Max, an AI Micro Product That Helps Enterprises Maximize ERP Data

First-of-its-kind AI middleware which connects data within ERPs and third-party sources to deliver actionable leading indicators New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India Findability Sciences, a global provider of enterprise AI solutions, today announced the launch of ERP-Max, a cost-effective add-on AI micro-product for ERP systems. ERP-Max is a configurable and customizable AI toolkit, enterprises will have access to actionable leading indicators such as forecasting, prediction, and propensity modeling that unlocks the data in their respective ERP systems and deliver faster RoI. In the current business landscape, traditional enterprises are aiming for agile technology to digitally transform its business and to accelerate their growth. While ERP systems are great for entering, storing and tracking data related to various business transaction, CIOs, COOs and Business Analysis teams have struggled over decades to extract, transform and load data from ERPs and then use it in AI/ML applications after combing outside the ERP data, which is time consuming, expensive and often not real time analytics.

As enterprises spearhead their digital transformation journey, the demand to be agile, flexible, and the ability to connect to enterprise data across the organization has never been more dominant. “ERP-Max has an accuracy rate of over 95% forecasted predictions and is a cost-effective game-changer for the global ERP market which is touted to be over $32Bn1 by the turn of next year. We believe that our solution will soon emerge to be indispensable to businesses that use ERP systems,” says Anand Mahurkar, Founder and CEO of Findability Sciences.

ERP-Max by Findability Sciences connects to ERP systems through a middleware connector and extracts historic data to be used for Machine Learning to create models. This middleware also has the ability to connect to data either within the organizations (such as CRM or HR systems) or external data (such as news or social media). The middleware then feeds into the leading proprietary Enterprise AI flagship offering, Findability.AI, which seamlessly develops, selects and deploys models to provide highly accurate predictions and forecasting. Findability Sciences has developed ERP- Max to provide actionable data related to supply chain, inventory, finance and human resources. ERP-Max is offered in the US, Japan and India market.

Findability Sciences works with various manufacturing, pharma, and retail companies worldwide in helping them make use of the ERP data in AI/ML applications. Some of the industry-leading enterprises are already using ERP-Max and reaping benefits: • Findability Science’s ERP-Max helped one of the largest used car retailers in estimating residual prices of automotive with greater accuracies.​ • Findability Sciences deployed ERP-Max for one of the largest electronic component manufacturers to generate real time quotes with forecasted prices.

• By connecting to ERP data, Findability Sciences has provided 95%+ accuracies on sales forecasting for thousands of products to a largest air conditioner manufacturer.

Reference: 1: Source: Allied Market Research About Findability Sciences Findability Sciences is a leading Enterprise AI Company that helps businesses worldwide realize the potential of data and become data superpowers. We at Findability Sciences enable customers across industries and geographies accelerate their Data-to-AI Journey enabling them to build their own IP and data science capabilities, besides executing strategically to derive real financial ROI. Our award-winning proprietary platform, Findability.ai, empower businesses around the world as we solve their most complex and critical business challenges. In simple terms, we drive digital transformation in traditional enterprises by making them data superpowers. For more information, visit: https://findability.ai/ PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)