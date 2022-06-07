Left Menu

Russia CDS committee to meet on Wednesday after "credit event" call

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-06-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 16:02 IST
Russia CDS committee to meet on Wednesday after "credit event" call
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@Picpedia)
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A key group of bond market participants will hold their next meeting on June 8 https://www.cdsdeterminationscommittees.org/cds/the-russian-federation-3 to hammer out how key Russian default insurance policies, known as Credit Default Swaps, should pay out.

The Credit Derivatives Determinations Committee, as it is officially titled, decided last week that Russia had triggered a "credit event" after it neglected to pay nearly $1.9 million in interest on a sovereign bond that matured earlier this year.

There are currently $2.38 billion of net notional CDS outstanding in relation to Russia, including $1.52 billion on the country itself and the remainder on the CDX.EM index, according to JPMorgan calculations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
2
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
3
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India
4
Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects in our galaxy

Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022