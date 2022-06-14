Left Menu

Infosys, Harvard Business Publishing team up to help learners become industry-ready

  • Country:
  • India

Infosys has joined forces with Harvard Business Publishing to empower India's next-generation learners with critical digital and life skills via its flagship reskilling program and help them become industry-ready for careers of the future.

"We are pleased to be teaming with Harvard Business Publishing to prepare learners with the skills they need for the future," said Thirumala Arohi, Senior Vice President and Head – Education, Training and Assessment at Infosys.

With this partnership, Infosys' virtual learning platform, Infosys Springboard, will now bring free digital content and coaching to underserved students and youth in the country. Infosys said that it will partner directly with institutional schools and colleges to help share high-quality learning content to underserved students and young adults in tier-2 and tier-3 Indian cities.

Through this collaboration, students and young learners in India will now be able to access resources including select Harvard Business Review articles, videos, and podcasts, as well as 10 Harvard ManageMentor courses on topics such as Project Management, Change Management, Innovation and Creativity.

"By providing access to the most critical ideas shaping leaders today and tomorrow, together with Infosys, we are keen to help empower future generations with the skills they need to succeed," said Vinay Hebbar, Senior Vice President and Head of International Markets at Harvard Business Publishing.

Today's announcement is in line with Infosys' ESG goal to expand digital reskilling initiatives to 10 million plus people by 2025.

