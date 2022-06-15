OnePlus Nord 2 gets June 2022 security patch

OnePlus is rolling out a new update - OxygenOS A.21 - to the OnePlus Nord 2 5G units in India and Europe. The update, based on OxygenOS 11, bumps up the device's Android security patch level to June 2022.

Earlier this month, OnePlus released OxygenOS 12 update, based on Android 12, for the Nord 2 5G. Wondering why the latest update is based on OxygenOS 11? Here's what OnePlus has to say:

"For people who may wonder why we're releasing an update based on OxygenOS 11, this is because OxygenOS 12 version is still in the process of a staged rollout. In order to provide a more stable user experience for those still on OxygenOS 11, we're releasing this build."

As always, the update is rolling out in a staged manner and will reach a limited number of users today.

Builds

IN: DN2101_11_A.21

EU: DN2103_11_A.21

If you haven't received the update notification, go to phone Settings > System > System Updates to manually check for it.

OnePlus Nord 2: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2 sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display and is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 1200-AI octa-core SoC. The processor is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage.

For video shooting and photography, the handset is equipped with a triple rear camera setup that houses a main 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with f/1.88 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with EIS and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. For selfies and video calling, there is a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera sensor.

Nord 2 is equipped with a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery that supports Warp Charge 65 fast-charging technology. Connectivity features onboard the handset include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax; Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, GPS/NavIC and USB Type-C port.