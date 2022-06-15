Successful launch of Short-Range Ballistic Missile, Prithvi-II carried out
The missile is a proven system and is capable of striking targets with a very high degree of precision.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 21:02 IST
- Country:
- India
A successful training launch of a Short-Range Ballistic Missile, Prithvi-II was carried out on June 15, 2022 at approximately 1930 hrs from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, Odisha. The missile is a proven system and is capable of striking targets with a very high degree of precision.
The user training launch successfully validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile.
(With Inputs from PIB)
- READ MORE ON:
- Prithvi-II
Advertisement