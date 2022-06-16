Left Menu

Zelenskiy: the more weapons we get, the faster Ukraine can free its land

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that Russia's invasion amounted to aggression against all Europe and that the more weapons Ukraine receives from the West, the faster it will be able to liberate its occupied land. He told a news conference he had discussed the possibility of further sanctions against Russia and post-war reconstruction at talks in Kyiv with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 20:37 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that Russia's invasion amounted to aggression against all Europe and that the more weapons Ukraine receives from the West, the faster it will be able to liberate its occupied land.

He told a news conference he had discussed the possibility of further sanctions against Russia and post-war reconstruction at talks in Kyiv with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania. Ukraine was grateful for arms deliveries to help it against Russia's Feb. 24 invasion and expected to receive heavy weaponry including modern rocket artillery and missile defence systems, he said.

"Every day of delay or postponed decisions is an opportunity for the Russian military to kill Ukrainians or destroy our cities," he said. "There is a direct correlation: the more powerful weapons we receive, the faster we can liberate our people, our land." "Russian aggression against Ukraine is aggression against all of Europe, against all united Europe, against every one of us, against our values," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

