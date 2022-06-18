Left Menu

Microsoft Defender app adds online, local security to all platforms

Microsoft's Microsoft Defender app is now available for all four major platforms.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2022 14:19 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Microsoft's Microsoft Defender app is now available for all four major platforms. According to GSM Arena, the app is available as part of the Microsoft 365 service and is intended to provide protection against both online and local threats.

The new Microsoft Defender app, which is not to be confused with Windows Defender (now Windows Security), is intended to provide a one-stop solution for your security needs. Microsoft Defender will work alongside the built-in or third-party antivirus on Windows and macOS, while also protecting against internet phishing attacks.

The app will also provide security alerts and display the security status of your other devices where the app is installed. Microsoft Defender for Android includes its own antivirus as well as malware scanning for currently installed and newly downloaded apps. It, like desktop apps, offers web protection.

The iOS app is the least useful because it only includes web protection, but it does allow you to see the security status of other devices where the app is installed, as reported by GSM Arena. The app is available for free on all platforms, but a Microsoft 365 subscription is required. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

