Samsung's XCover 6 Pro, Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro tipped to be unveiled next month

Samsung is reportedly expected to unveil the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro and the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro on July 13. Design and images for the Galaxy Cover 6 Pro had previously leaked online.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 15:18 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Samsung is reportedly expected to unveil the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro and the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro on July 13. Design and images for the Galaxy Cover 6 Pro had previously leaked online. According to Mashable, as per the leaked renders, the phone will have a water drop style notch on the display and a dual-camera module on the back. The XCover 6 Pro and Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro have yet to be confirmed by the company.

According to recent reports, South Korean tech behemoth has informed its partners that the Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro and the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro will be unveiled on July 13. The devices are expected to make their debut at a launch event that will be live-streamed on the company's official YouTube and social media channels.

Rumours reported the Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro will have a 6.6-inch Full HD+ TFT display and a 50-megapixel camera lens on the back, as well as an 8-megapixel or 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The front-facing camera maybe 13 megapixels, and the device is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset. The phone could have 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, Mashable said.

The launch date and specifications of the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro and Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro have yet to be announced by Samsung; however, the devices are expected to debut on July 13 during an online launch event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

