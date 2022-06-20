Samsung launches new high-resolution monitor, ViewFinity S8, for creative professionals

Samsung today announced the launch of ViewFinity S8 (S80PB), a high-resolution monitor specialized for creative professionals including content creators, graphic designers and more.

Touted as the world's first UL verified Glare Free monitor, Samsung ViewFinity S8 is available in 32-inch and 27-inch models. The Pro-grade UHD resolution is combined with a wide color gamut up to 98% of DCI-P3 and Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) DisplayHDR 6001 for more range, accuracy and nuance, the South Korean firm said.

The monitor offers certification from TUV Rheinland for Intelligent Eye Care, Adaptive Picture for optimized quality in any viewing environment, Eye Saver Mode and Flicker Free technology.

In addition, Samsung has developed and applied a new material, made with repurposed ocean-bound plastics, to the ViewFinity S8 monitor to reduce marine waste and minimise the environmental footprint while using more recycled plastics to produce its display products than it did in 2021.

Further, Samsung's Eco Savings Plus technology also reduces pixel brightness in sections of an image with black pixels for up to a 10% reduction in power consumption.

The monitor can be connected with a single USB Type-C cable that enables display signals, 10Gbps data transfers, fast internet speeds via an Ethernet6 connection and fast charging with up to 90W power.

Samsung's ViewFinity S8 will be available globally from the end of June, with launch schedules varying by region.