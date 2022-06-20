Left Menu

New update lands on OnePlus 8 series, OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 9R: What's new?

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 12:02 IST
Image Credit: OnePlus
  • Country:
  • India

The OnePlus 9R, the OnePlus8/8 Pro and the OnePlus 8T are receiving a new OxygenOS 12 update - 12 C.21 - with a couple of fixes and improvements in India.

The latest update fixes an abnormal screen issue in certain scenarios after locking as well as the crashing issue when opening Ultra Steady mode in certain scenarios in the Camera app. As per the official changelog, this update also improves system stability.

Builds

  • OnePlus 8 - IN2011_11.C.21
  • OnePlus 8 Pro - IN2021_11.C.21
  • OnePlus 8T - KB2001_11.C.21​
  • OnePlus 9R - LE2101_11.C.21​

Below is the complete changelog for the OnePlus 8 series, OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 9R OxygenOS 12 C.21 update:

  • System
    • [Improved] system stability
    • [Fixed] the issue that the screen kept on abnormally in certain scenarios after locking
    • [Fixed] the issue that some gesture operations worked abnormally after enabling the Quick launch
  • Camera
    • [Fixed] the issue of crash when opening Ultra Steady in certain scenarios

As always, the update is rolling out in stages, meaning a limited number of users will receive it today and a broader rollout will be held in a few days. If you haven't received the update, go to Settings > System > System Updates to check for it manually.

The update will also be available for other regions soon.

