Israeli military urges people in nearly 50 villages in Lebanon to evacuate ahead of possible strikes, reports AP.
PTI | Beirut | Updated: 02-03-2026 07:50 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 07:50 IST
Israeli military urges people in nearly 50 villages in Lebanon to evacuate ahead of possible strikes, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Briefing: Rubio's Update on U.S.-Israeli Strikes
South Korean-Singapore Summit: Expanding Ties in AI and Nuclear Energy
The New Escape to the Dream Life: Young Chinese Flee to Affordable Retreats
Escalating Tensions: US-Israel Strikes on Iran Fuel Middle East Unrest
Clash in the Middle East: Airstrikes Hit Beirut Suburbs