Oil Price Surge Amid Middle East Tensions

Oil prices surged as attacks involving the US, Israel, and Iran disrupted global energy supplies. This threatens oil exports from the Middle East, particularly through the critical Strait of Hormuz. In response, OPEC+ members announced a production increase, though immediate relief for market stress remains uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 02-03-2026 07:48 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 07:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Oil prices rose sharply on Monday as tensions in the Middle East escalated with US and Israeli strikes on Iran, and retaliatory attacks on Israel and US military installations. The disruptions sent ripples through the global energy supply chain, raising concerns among traders about potential slowdowns in oil exports from Iran and other Middle Eastern nations.

These attacks, notably on vessels traveling through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, have restricted the ability of countries to export oil to global markets. Prolonged disruptions are likely to push crude oil and gasoline prices higher, analysts warn. Early Monday, West Texas Intermediate, the US benchmark for light, sweet crude oil, rose by 7.3% to USD 72 a barrel, while Brent crude, the international standard, increased by 7.8% to USD 78.55 per barrel.

The Strait of Hormuz is a vital chokepoint through which around 15 million barrels of crude oil pass daily, making up 20% of the world's oil supply. In an effort to mitigate the supply impact, OPEC+ announced a planned production increase of 206,000 barrels per day starting in April. However, experts say increased output will provide limited immediate relief if export routes remain constrained.

