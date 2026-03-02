Left Menu

Global Airline Chaos: How Middle East Conflict Disrupted Travel

Airline shares dropped over 5% as the U.S. and Israel strikes on Iran caused travel disruption and oil price hikes. The closure of key Middle Eastern hubs stranded travelers worldwide. Asian carriers are impacted, offering flexible bookings. Distressed passengers face chaotic scenarios, searching for alternate routes and information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 07:49 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 07:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, airline shares took a nosedive, with major players like Cathay Pacific, Qantas Airways, Singapore Airlines, and Japan Airlines seeing declines of over 5% following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran. The global travel sector remains in chaos, as the conflict has forced the closure of critical Middle Eastern hubs such as Dubai and Doha, leaving countless passengers stranded.

This turmoil comes as oil prices surged by 7%, reaching their highest in months, due to intensified Middle Eastern conflict impacting tanker shipments. Subsequently, Qantas shares dropped 10.4% during Australian market hours, before slightly rebounding. Even though Qantas flights bypass Middle Eastern airports, they are offering free booking amendments due to the interruptions.

Multiple Asian airlines, including Air China and Malaysia's AirAsia X, also faced stock declines. The disruption severely affects travelers, with flights canceled across the region. Stories of passengers like the Giorgetti family and the Stewarts highlight the confusion and lack of information as they scrambled to find alternate travel options amidst the ongoing crisis.

High-skill workers gain, routine roles shrink as AI diffusion accelerates

Generative AI may be splitting society into cognitive winners and losers

Who do we trust more: Humans or AI?

Critical thinking at risk or reinforced? New evidence on AI in universities

