Cong appoints Supriya Shrinate as new social media head

The Congress on Monday appointed Supriya Shrinate as chairperson of the social media and digital platforms in its communications department.

She replaces Rohan Gupta, who has been appointed as the party spokesperson with immediate effect.

''Congress president has approved the appointment of Supriya Shrinate as chairperson, Social media and digital platforms in the new Communications department with immediate effect,'' an official statement from the party said.

''The party appreciates the contribution of Rohan Gupta, the outgoing chairman, social media department. Rohan Gupta has been appointed as AICC spokesperson with immediate effect,'' the statement also said.

The party has rechristened its communications department by appointing Jairam Ramesh as its general secretary in-charge.

The party has also appointed Pawan Khera as chairman of the media and publicity in the communications department.

The Congress during the Udaipur 'Chintan Shivir' had decided to strengthen its communications wing to help improve its connect with people.

The communications department will have the social media and digital platforms under its ambit, as well as communication wings of the party across all states to ensure better coordination.

