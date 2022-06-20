ColorOS 12 Beta (Android 12) now available on Oppo F21 Pro 5G in India

The ColorOS 12 Beta version, based on Android 12, is now available for Oppo F21 Pro 5G users in India. The beta program is limited to 5000 users, so submit your application on or before June 24, 2022, to try the new ColorOS version in advance

How to apply for the ColorOS 12 beta program?

Before upgrading to this beta version, make sure your phone is updated to version A.13. Thereafter, follow these steps:

Click Settings > Software Update

Click the settings icon on the screen > Apply for Beta Version > Update Beta Version

Follow the guide to applying

Successful applicants will receive the version within 3 days

Also, backup important data on the phone before updating to avoid data loss caused by incompatibility or other unforeseen circumstances. OnePlus noted that after updating to the latest Beta version, the operating system will do several actions to optimize your device automatically, which might lead to device heating, lagging, and fast battery draining.

OnePlus recommends users to turn off the screen and charge the device for a whole night after updated success or keep using the device and it will become normal within a few days.