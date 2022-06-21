Govt dept to collaborate with SBI for creation of integrated pension portal

The Centre's Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) will collaborate with the State Bank of India (SBI) to create an integrated pension portal to enhance the ease of living of pensioners, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

Sessions on pension policy reforms and digitization regarding the disbursement of pensions to central government pensioners were organized to update SBI field functionaries during the two-day bankers' awareness program in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Special sessions were organized on income tax matters related to pensioners as well as digital means of submitting annual life certificates, said the statement by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

It was decided that immediate efforts are needed for the creation of an integrated pension portal by linking the existing portals of the DoPPW and the SBI to provide seamless services to pensioners, it said. Face authentication technology for digital life certificates may be advertised extensively by banks, the statement said. Digital life certificate and face authentication technology would be a game-changer for pensioners and banks in the submission of life certificates, it said. It is expected that through these programs, the objective of enhancing the 'ease of living of pensioners will be achieved to a great extent, the statement said. Four such awareness programs will be conducted in collaboration with the State Bank of India to cover the whole country, it said. Awareness programs on similar lines will be conducted in collaboration with other pension disbursing banks in 2022-23, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)