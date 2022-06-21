Left Menu

Govt dept to collaborate with SBI for creation of integrated pension portal

The Centres Department of Pension Pensioners Welfare DoPPW will collaborate with the State Bank of India SBI to create an integrated pension portal to enhance ease of living of pensioners, according to an official statement on Tuesday.Sessions on pension policy reforms and digitisation regarding the disbursement of pensions to central government pensioners were organised with the objective of updating SBI field functionaries during the two-day bankers awareness programme in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2022 13:43 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 13:38 IST
Govt dept to collaborate with SBI for creation of integrated pension portal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre's Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) will collaborate with the State Bank of India (SBI) to create an integrated pension portal to enhance the ease of living of pensioners, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

Sessions on pension policy reforms and digitization regarding the disbursement of pensions to central government pensioners were organized to update SBI field functionaries during the two-day bankers' awareness program in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Special sessions were organized on income tax matters related to pensioners as well as digital means of submitting annual life certificates, said the statement by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

It was decided that immediate efforts are needed for the creation of an integrated pension portal by linking the existing portals of the DoPPW and the SBI to provide seamless services to pensioners, it said. Face authentication technology for digital life certificates may be advertised extensively by banks, the statement said. Digital life certificate and face authentication technology would be a game-changer for pensioners and banks in the submission of life certificates, it said. It is expected that through these programs, the objective of enhancing the 'ease of living of pensioners will be achieved to a great extent, the statement said. Four such awareness programs will be conducted in collaboration with the State Bank of India to cover the whole country, it said. Awareness programs on similar lines will be conducted in collaboration with other pension disbursing banks in 2022-23, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
2
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global
4
China says it tested missile-interception system

China says it tested missile-interception system

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022