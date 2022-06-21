Left Menu

Apple reexamine BOE OLED displays for the iPhone 14 series

Apple reexamine BOE OLED displays for the iPhone 14 series
BOE, a Chinese company, was said to have struck a deal with Apple earlier this year to supply OLED display panels for the upcoming iPhone 14 series. According to GSM Arena, back in May, the deal appeared to be in jeopardy after BOE changed the display circuit design, causing Apple to halt its orders.

As per the South Korean news outlet The Elec, Apple is re-evaluating sample BOE displays and may place a large-scale order. If Cupertino gives the go-ahead, BOE will try to start full-scale display production between July and August, as reported by the GSM Arena.

According to the new report, BOE OLED panels will be used on the iPhone 14 and 14 Max, while Samsung and LG panels will be used on the iPhone 14 Pro series. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

