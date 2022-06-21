Learn more about Esports and Games at FUTV

FUTV started in 2022, is an E sports organization that has created India’s First 24x7 e Sports Channel, which telecasts more than 10 games for its viewers to be a part of and win exciting cash prizes. FUTV being one of the best broadcasters in terms of covering actions from all levels, be it daily scrims, weekly tournaments (and seasonal tournaments/major tournaments) for underdogs, or covering most no. of games on a daily or weekly basis. The owner shares “ The whole idea of FUTV was to cover all the action that is created in the game during the exciting matches that are played in the world of eSports as there was a dire need when talked about proper production being missing in the world of E sports, leading FUTV to design activities mainly for underdogs and strengthening the grass root of the Indian gaming industry”. FUTV started from one mobile and laptop device, to operating and working on a proper production setup in order to deliver content to the world where underdogs are provided with a fair chance of performing and getting a real shot in the world of Esports. Owner shares “ That FUTV aims to be the no. 1 e Sports Channel covering Esports and its best action from around the globe inclusive of bringing more events and increased involvement of the older generation by creating awareness and changing India’s vision towards gaming by thinking of it as a career”. This Esports organization with an in-house production team hosts regular events for underdogs to perform and excel. FUTV's to-do list is covering most games such as Garena Freefire Max, Call of Duty Mobile, BGMI, VALORANT, Apex Legends’s FIFA among a few others.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)