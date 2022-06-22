Left Menu

Detained WNBA star Griner unable to speak to wife due to logistical issue -State Dept

U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, detained in Russia for months, was not able to speak to her wife as scheduled due to a logistical error compounded by Russia's restrictions on the U.S. embassy's operations in Moscow, the State Department said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-06-2022 00:47 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 00:47 IST
Detained WNBA star Griner unable to speak to wife due to logistical issue -State Dept
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, detained in Russia for months, was not able to speak to her wife as scheduled due to a logistical error compounded by Russia's restrictions on the U.S. embassy's operations in Moscow, the State Department said on Tuesday. "We deeply regret that Brittney Griner was unable to speak to her wife over the weekend because of a logistical error," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said, adding that the call has been rescheduled.

The Associated Press on Tuesday reported that Griner tried to call her wife nearly a dozen times through the American embassy in Russia on their fourth anniversary on Saturday but they never connected as the phone line at the embassy was not staffed, according to Cherelle Griner. "It was a logistical issue that was compounded in part by the fact that our embassy in Moscow is under significant restrictions in terms of its staffing," Price told reporters.

The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) seven-time All-Star was detained at a Moscow airport on Feb. 17 when a search of her luggage allegedly revealed multiple cannabis oil vape cartridges. She could face up to 10 years in prison. Last week her pre-trial detention was extended to July 2.

Russia and the U.S. were locked in a dispute over the size and functioning of their respective diplomatic missions long before Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he calls his "special military operation" against Ukraine on Feb. 24. In October 2021, a senior State Department official briefing reporters said the Department was getting to the point of being able to maintain only a "caretaker presence" in Russia.

At the time, the staff at the embassy in Moscow -- the last operational U.S. mission in the country after consulates in Vladivostok and Yekaterinburg were shuttered - had shrunk to 120 from about 1,200 in early 2017.

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022