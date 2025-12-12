U.S. Transportation Department Threatens Funds Over Licenses

The U.S. Transportation Department issued a warning to New York, indicating a potential $73 million funding cut due to the improper issuance of commercial driver licenses to non-U.S. citizens. The state has 30 days to address these concerns or risk losing crucial federal highway funds.

This move is the latest in a series of actions by the Trump administration targeting Democratic-led states. In recent months, Minnesota and Chicago have also faced threats of funding withdrawal over similar issues, and in November, California agreed to revoke thousands of licenses deemed improperly issued.

Additionally, California suffered a $40.6 million funding reduction for not adhering to truck driver English proficiency rules. Such measures underscore a broader tension between the federal government and large, Democrat-run cities and states over transportation and immigration policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)