Samsung Galaxy M13 5G's specifications unveiled, 50-megapixel camera and dimensity 700

The Exynos 850-powered Galaxy M13 4G was unveiled by Samsung last month, and it is expected to be followed up by a 5G version soon, which will be powered by the Dimensity 700 SoC.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-06-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 17:31 IST
Samsung Galaxy M13 5G (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
The Exynos 850-powered Galaxy M13 4G was unveiled by Samsung last month, and it is expected to be followed up by a 5G version soon, which will be powered by the Dimensity 700 SoC. According to GSM Arena, the Galaxy M13 5G will have a 6.5" HD+ LCD screen with a 269 PPI pixel density and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 15W charging.

Both 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB of memory will be available for the M13 5G. It will support storage expansion up to 1TB via a microSD card and virtual RAM expansion through the RAM Plus feature. A 50MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary camera will be located around the back of the Dimensity 700-powered smartphone. The front will have a 5MP selfie camera. The Galaxy M13 5G is available in three colours--blue, brown, and green--and will support 11 5G bands, as reported by GSM Arena.

Samsung has not yet commented on the Galaxy M13 5G, but the source claims that the Korean company will do so soon in India alongside the 4G version. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

