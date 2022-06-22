Left Menu

Exterro strengthens leadership team

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-06-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 17:35 IST
Exterro strengthens leadership team
  • Country:
  • India

Exterro Inc, a preferred provider of legal governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) on Wednesday announced key appointments it has made in the leadership team.

Debora Jones has joined the firm as a chief operating officer while Kavitha Thangasami was promoted to the role of chief research and development officer.

As Chief Operating Officer, Jones would be a key member of the management team, responsible for overseeing the company's client operations.

Prior to taking up the new role, Jones spent 13 years at Lighthouse Global, which is a leader in technology-enabled e-discovery, a company statement said.

Thangasami had served as Vice President-Talent Management and Chief Data Scientist, and has been promoted as Chief Research and Development Officer where she would oversee the company's research and development operations.

With more than a decade of applied research experience in distributed data sciences and doctoral degrees in computer science and engineering, Thangasami would direct Exterro's Big Data Strategy along with the development of next-generation predictive and prescriptive analytics tools.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022