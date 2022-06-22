Exterro strengthens leadership team

Exterro Inc, a preferred provider of legal governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) on Wednesday announced key appointments it has made in the leadership team.

Debora Jones has joined the firm as a chief operating officer while Kavitha Thangasami was promoted to the role of chief research and development officer.

As Chief Operating Officer, Jones would be a key member of the management team, responsible for overseeing the company's client operations.

Prior to taking up the new role, Jones spent 13 years at Lighthouse Global, which is a leader in technology-enabled e-discovery, a company statement said.

Thangasami had served as Vice President-Talent Management and Chief Data Scientist, and has been promoted as Chief Research and Development Officer where she would oversee the company's research and development operations.

With more than a decade of applied research experience in distributed data sciences and doctoral degrees in computer science and engineering, Thangasami would direct Exterro's Big Data Strategy along with the development of next-generation predictive and prescriptive analytics tools.

