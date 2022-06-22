Swimming-Canadian teenager McIntosh wins women's 200m butterfly

Left Menu

McIntosh's time was a new junior world record and adds to her silver medal in the 400m freestyle. The Toronto-born swimmer was the youngest member of Canada's Olympic team in Tokyo where she finished fourth in the women's 400m freestyle.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 22-06-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 21:55 IST
Canadian 15-year-old Summer McIntosh won the women's 200m butterfly at the world championships on Wednesday with a time of 2:05.20, beating American Hali Flickinger by 0.88 seconds. McIntosh's time was a new junior world record and adds to her silver medal in the 400m freestyle.

The Toronto-born swimmer was the youngest member of Canada's Olympic team in Tokyo where she finished fourth in the women's 400m freestyle. "I didn't expect to go 2:05," McIntosh said. "But as soon as I stepped out with all the energy and excitement from the crowd, I just fed off that. I got a lot of adrenaline and motivation and put it down."

China's Yufei Zhang took the bronze medal.

