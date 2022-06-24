How to create / generate a secure password (and why you need them)

We live in a world where far too many people are looking to get information to which they are not entitled. What does that mean to you? Whether you realize it or not, there are criminal elements out there in the cyber world who are working hard to get access to your personal and financial information. For them, it's a full-time job that pays quite well at the hands of unsuspecting victims.

What you need to understand is the only line of defense you really have against these criminal operators is the passwords you assign to your most important websites/portals.

The number one mistake people make in relation to protecting their online information is their passwords are too weak and easily guessed/obtained. You can protect yourself a bit by recognizing phishing attempts and avoiding the opening of unidentified emails. However, it's still not enough given the sophistication of these highly-motivated cyber criminals.

Why You Need Strong Passwords

Take a look at everything you do online. If you are like most people in 2022, you probably do most if not all of the following tasks online:

Check your personal emails

Manage your online bank accounts

Purchase goods and services with your credit/debit cards

File your tax returns

Apply for credit or jobs

Monitor your credit rating

Do you really want strangers or criminals having access to your personal information? We are guessing your answer would be a resounding no. That's why we want to educate about the latest in secure password generation technology.

How to Generate/Create a Secure Password

As you contemplate creating a secure password, you want to accomplish two goals at the same time. First, you want it to be a password that no one else could possibly guess without divine intervention. Second, you want to create a password that you can easily remember without creating a headache for yourself.

To be clear, responsible website operators like banks and government agencies have made the password creation process a lot more complicated than it used to be. If you don't hit all the right password components, they will keep you trying until you create a password that passes their prescribed strength tests. That's for your protection as well as trying to protect themselves from potential liability issues.

Most of the time, you will face the daunting task of creating a password with at least 8 characters with one character being a capital letter, one being a symbol (@#$%^&), and one being a number. Furthermore, some website operators want to you put all of the required elements in a particular order.

What if there was a software platform that could help you create the perfect random password that would easily pass any website's strength test? What if using this software platform would save you time and effort while making your program access near impossible to guess and breach? NordPass has one of the best password management solutions currently available in the website security marketplace. But there are many others. Let's dig into the benefits of using a password management tool.

How a password manager works

Your objective should be clear.

You want to create a password that is completely random and impossible to guess. If you have run out of ideas or want to jack up your password security to the highest level possible, a password generation tool can help you do exactly that.

For most of these tool, you simply need to provide a few key informations:

The desired or required length of the password

Any elements (Caps, symbols, numbers) that you want or need to have included

Any required positioning elements

Once you have delivered these pieces of information, the click of a button will create a unique and completely random password that will give you the login security you want and need.

Of course, remembering a sophisticated random password that was created on your behalf will very likely be impossible for you to remember.

There is no need to fret. Most of these robust password management tools have modules that will allow you to store your generated passwords for easy access. So all of your generated passwords can easily be copied and pasted wherever and whenever you want. It's that easy.

A good password generation tool will help you avoid the use of passwords that often prove to be key to easy access for the criminals. The passwords you don't want to use include:

Words like pet names that are personal to you

Anything closely tied to your username

Short passwords

Common words and phrases

Legacy passwords you are currently using or have used before

Your job is to make it as difficult as possible for someone to get access to information they can use to harm you.

A password management solution can help you create long and strong passwords that will leave the criminals looking elsewhere for victims.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)