Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile successfully flight-tested off Odisha coast

The VL-SRSAM, a ship borne weapon system, is meant for neutralising various aerial threats at close ranges including sea-skimming targets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 15:21 IST
Secretary, Department of Defence R&D & Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy complimented the teams involved in the successful flight test. Image Credit: Twitter(@rajnathsingh)
Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) was successfully flight-tested by Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy from an Indian Naval Ship at Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha on June 24, 2022. The VL-SRSAM, a ship borne weapon system, is meant for neutralising various aerial threats at close ranges including sea-skimming targets.

The launch of the system was conducted against a high speed aerial target mimicking aircraft, which was successfully engaged. The flight path of the vehicle along with health parameters were monitored using a number of tracking instruments deployed by ITR, Chandipur. The test launch was monitored by senior officials from DRDO & the Indian Navy.

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO, Indian Navy and the industry for the successful flight-test and stated that the system has added an armour that will further enhance defence capability of Indian Naval ships against aerial threats.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar appreciated the Indian Navy & DRDO for the successful flight test of the VL-SRSAM and said that the development of this indigenous missile system will further strengthen the defensive capabilities of the Indian Navy.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D & Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy complimented the teams involved in the successful flight test. He said the test has proved the integration of indigenous weapon system onboard Indian Naval Ships. He added that it will prove to be a force multiplier for the Indian Navy and is another milestone towards Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

(With Inputs from PIB)

