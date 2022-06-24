Left Menu

Olympics-IBA will not be in charge of Paris 2024 boxing competition, qualifiers-IOC

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 22:23 IST
The International Boxing Association will not be in charge of the boxing competition at the Paris 2024 Olympics or qualifiers for those games, the IOC said on Friday.

The IOC had stripped the IBA in 2019 of its involvement in last year's Tokyo Olympics due to governance, finance, refereeing and ethical issues. The sport was also not included in the initial programme for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

