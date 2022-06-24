Ukraine needs 'fire parity' with Russia to defend Luhansk region, top general says

Ukraine needs "fire parity" with Russia in order to stabilize the difficult situation in the country's eastern region of Luhansk, Ukraine's top general told his U.S. counterpart during a phone call on Friday.

"We discussed the operational situation and the delivery flow of international technical assistance," Ukraine's General Valeriy Zaluzhniy wrote on the Telegram app after a phone call with U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley. Ukraine has said Russia's artillery advantage on the Donbas frontlines is taking a significant toll on Ukrainian troops, and has called on its Western partners to supply more weapons to minimize the deficit.

The United States will provide an additional $450 million in security assistance to Ukraine, including more long-range rocket systems, U.S. officials said on Thursday.

