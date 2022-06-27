Left Menu

Facebook app for Smart TVs may no longer be available on Apple TV

The Facebook app for smart TVs, which allows users to tune into various videos, shows and live streams on the platform, may no longer be available on Apple TV, as first reported by 9to5Mac. Meanwhile, some users report that they can no longer access the app after its latest update.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-06-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 13:57 IST
Facebook app for Smart TVs may no longer be available on Apple TV
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The Facebook app for smart TVs, which allows users to tune into various videos, shows and live streams on the platform, may no longer be available on Apple TV, as first reported by 9to5Mac. Meanwhile, some users report that they can no longer access the app after its latest update. In a thread on MacRumors, one user shares an image of the notice they received after attempting to open Facebook Watch on their Apple TV 4K: "The Facebook Watch TV app is no longer available, but you can still find lots of videos on Facebook at www.facebook.com/watch." Several other users report having the same experience, as per The Verge.

Facebook launched its Watch app on Apple TV in 2017 after first launching on Samsung Smart TVs. The app is also available on several other smart TVs and consoles, as well as Facebook's mobile app and desktop site. Users who are willing to continue using the Watch app on Apple TV should be able to cast Watch from their phone to their TV, but obviously, this isn't as convenient as simply opening an app, reports The Verge.

It's not confirmed if the Facebook Watch app is no longer available due to a bug caused by the latest update, or if Facebook has completely removed the app from the Apple TV. Apple TV is still listed as one of the supported platforms for Facebook Watch. However, The Verge reached out to Apple and Facebook for their comment, but didn't immediately receive a response. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
3
Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

 India
4
World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights - Norway PM; UK's Boris Johnson: cost of Russian victory in Ukraine is too high and more

World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022