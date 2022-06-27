VIL Business launches 'Ready for Next' prog to aid digital transformation of MSMEs

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea's enterprise arm on Monday announced the launch of the 'Ready for Next' programme to help MSMEs to accelerate their digital transformation journey.

Digital adoption is driving new business prospects, and digitally securing the business has become crucial in the new era of remote working.

Vi Business 'Ready for Next' programme is built on the philosophy of handholding the MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) in their entire digital journey, the company said in a statement.

The programme has two elements, digital self-evaluation and MSME offers.

Explaining the digital evaluation component, VIL, in association with Dun & Bradstreet, said, it has developed a platform which helps MSMEs access their digital readiness, and identify gaps and required steps to become a future-ready organisation.

''The 'ReadyForNext' evaluation process helps the business owners assess their setup across three aspects: Digital Customer, Digital Workspace and Digital Business. This breakup will present their preparedness and respective industry scenario in terms of customer-facing and servicing aspects, workforce and infrastructure monitoring aspects, and business data and network security aspects,'' it added.

On the MSME offers, it said the programme lines up specialised solutions for firms to engage with their customer base, grow their business and maintain a digitally secure business environment.

''We expect this programme to be a game-changer that will empower 2,50,000 MSMEs to fast track growth,'' said Arvind Nevatia, Chief Enterprise Business Officer at Vodafone Idea.

