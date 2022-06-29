Only 99 aspirants of 55,000 get selected as management & design trainees in HAL

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has selected 99 out of nearly 55,000 aspirants as management and design trainees in its 45th batch.

The Bengaluru-headquartered HAL inducted the 45th batch of management and design trainees at a program here on Wednesday. ''The batch would go through 52-week intensive, regimental and customized training in various disciplines such as aeronautics, production, electrical, electronics, computer science, finance, human resources, legal, etc.'', HAL said in a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, HAL CMD, R Madhavan called upon the trainees to make good use of the opportunity to build their careers and contribute to the national cause. "HAL produces the best flying machines for the defense forces besides providing support to various defense platforms. HAL's training and learning programs continue throughout as you grow in the organization and these include stints in the best overseas institutes", he said. The statement said: ''Out of nearly 55,000 aspirants 99 have been selected as MTs/DTs in the 45th batch''.

