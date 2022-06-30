Left Menu

Snapchat + announced, a premier membership at USD 3.99 / month service

Snapchat formally unveiled Snapchat+, a premium membership at USD3.99/month service that will give users access to unique features including the option to alter the app icon and the ability to know who has rewatched your stories.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-06-2022 04:15 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 04:15 IST
Snapchat + announced, a premier membership at USD 3.99 / month service
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Snapchat formally unveiled Snapchat+, a premium membership at USD3.99/month service that will give users access to unique features including the option to alter the app icon and the ability to know who has rewatched your stories. According to TechCrunch, the company said earlier this month that it is testing this capability, although it did not provide any information. It has now formally established Snapchat+. With additional nations to be added shortly, the new subscription plan will debut in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

"Today we're launching Snapchat+, a collection of exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features available in Snapchat for USD3.99/month. This subscription will allow us to deliver new Snapchat features to some of the most passionate members of our community and allow us to provide prioritized support," the company said. It's not yet apparent how Snapchat intends to distinguish between features made available to beta testers and those made available to subscribers.

To increase their income, several social media sites are experimenting with subscription-based services. Twitter's Twitter Blue service made its debut in Canada and Australia last year before being made available in the United States and New Zealand, as reported by TechCrunch. The messaging service Telegram also introduced a paid premium version earlier this month with features including additional conversation folders and the capacity to transfer files up to 4GB in size. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
Two suspects dead, homes evacuated over potential bomb in Canada bank incident, police say

Two suspects dead, homes evacuated over potential bomb in Canada bank incide...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022