The industries dominated by mobile phone use

Mobile phones are considered an essential tool by most people. These relatively new devices have revolutionized our societies and our personal lives.

Mobile phones have considerably evolved since the creation of the very first handheld mobile phone in 1973.

Mobile phones and smartphones share some similarities and differences. In this article, we will use the term "mobile phones" to refer to smartphones.

However, mobile phones can technically include all types of phones, including cell phones. Cell phones and smartphones share some similarities but are overall quite different.

Cell phones tend to be older mobile devices with reduced functionalities and a limited range of apps.

Smartphones are mobile phones with more recent functionalities, including a variety of apps and a digital assistant (Siri, Google Assistant, etc.).

According to a recent survey, 6.648 billion people currently own smartphones. This means that 83.72% of the world's population owns one of these devices.

These figures are expected to rise, reaching 7.33 billion smartphone users in 2025.

As for mobile phone users, they are expected to increase even further, amounting to 7.49 billion in 2025.

With this rise in mobile phone purchases, people are spending more and more of their time on these screens. Apps and system options now allow users to check how much time they spend on their devices.

According to an international study, users spend an average of 4.8 hours a day on their phones.

It appears that younger generations use mobile phones for longer periods of time than older generations. Another study has shown that smartphone adoption in emerging economies "has grown more quickly among younger generations" than older ones.

Image Credit: Tyler Lastovich on Unsplash

Why has mobile phone consumption increased?

This rise in mobile device consumption could be linked to the fact that these objects are useful for both our professional and social life. Because of this, they seem to have become invaluable.

The Covid-19 pandemic has only reinforced the use of mobile phones and their popularity. Since the start of the sanitary crisis, more individuals have turned to digital technology.

A recent study revealed that personal ownership of mobile phones in the U.K increased between 2019 and 2020.

What industries have utilized mobile phones?

Many industries have even chosen to be accessible via mobile phones. These industries include the banking, insurance, and retail industries, among others.

Social media is an important tool for many industries as a marketing and advertising platform. Through social media, industries can reach their clients and advertise their latest products.

Sports Betting

The vast majority of users find it very convenient to access these different services and industries via mobile phones. It saves them the trouble of having to travel in person to different sites.

An example of this is sports betting. Several years ago, individuals could only bet in person, in a betting shop.

Nowadays, with many sports betting sites available on devices like mobile phones, individuals can place their bets from the comfort of their homes. Betting is now more accessible than ever.

In the U.K, sports betting apps have led to an increase in legal online gambling, therefore boosting the industry.

Banking and Finance

In the banking industry, mobile apps are also becoming a popular phenomenon. They reduce the amount of paper typically used for physical bank statements, therefore offering an eco-friendlier solution.

They are convenient for users who no longer have to store paperwork in their homes and rely on physical banks. Now, clients can log into their bank app to manage their budget and their savings and transfer money from one account to another.

Apps have also made it easier for those looking to invest their money. There are several mobile phone apps that help users invest and keep an eye on the market value.

Image Credit: CardMapr.nl on Unsplash

Retail

Mobile phones also allow you to shop quickly, to discover new retail brands and to track any orders you place. With the emergence of many retail apps, clients can check out sales and learn about the latest trends.

Entertainment and Social Media

The entertainment industry is also relying on mobile phone users to boost its sales and content consumption. With streaming apps such as Netflix and Amazon Prime, users can watch films and series on their devices.

Social media is another industry that relies massively on the use of mobile phones. Indeed, most social media apps were designed specifically for mobile phone use.

Social media apps allow other industries and brands to advertise themselves and target their clients.

Thanks to these different apps and industries, mobile phones now allow individuals to stay connected and find everything they need.

Indeed, mobile phones also include sports apps and health apps that help you stay in shape. Most devices nowadays even track the number of steps you take per day to ensure that you maintain a healthy lifestyle.

If you have a specific hobby, mobile phones are also convenient. They enable you to access almost any hobby you may have, learn new skills, and contact others who share the same interests as you.

Whatever your hobby is, there is almost certainly an app for you or an existing virtual community.

The industries who are already dominated by mobile phone use will continue to grow, expand, and rely on these devices.

Other industries, that have not yet converted to mobile phone use, will most likely do so in the near future.

One thing is sure, mobile phone use is not declining and will only continue to shape our modern world.

