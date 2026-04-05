Kerala Controversy: Women's League Leader's 'Munafiq' Comment Stirs Political Tensions

A political storm has erupted in poll-bound Kerala after Aishath Farsana, a Women's League leader, allegedly described LDF candidate Shanavas Padoor as a 'munafiq' in a recent campaign speech. The term, used disparagingly, implies hypocrisy in an Islamic context.

Farsana reportedly criticized Padoor's frequent party-switching, suggesting it was for electoral advantage. The Women's League, linked to IUML, opposes the ruling LDF in the upcoming elections, set for April 9 in Kasaragod. Padoor dismissed the accusations as politically motivated.

Reacting strongly, Padoor termed the remarks a breach of election conduct and has filed a complaint with the Election Commission. The controversy has led LDF sources to label the speech as 'character assassination,' with a decision to pursue legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)