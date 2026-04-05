Kerala Controversy: Women's League Leader's 'Munafiq' Comment Stirs Political Tensions
A controversy erupted in Kerala after Women's League leader Aishath Farsana allegedly used 'munafiq' against LDF candidate Shanavas Padoor, suggesting political duplicity. Padoor called the remarks a violation of the election code and a strategy to sway Muslim women voters. Legal actions are being considered.
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- India
A political storm has erupted in poll-bound Kerala after Aishath Farsana, a Women's League leader, allegedly described LDF candidate Shanavas Padoor as a 'munafiq' in a recent campaign speech. The term, used disparagingly, implies hypocrisy in an Islamic context.
Farsana reportedly criticized Padoor's frequent party-switching, suggesting it was for electoral advantage. The Women's League, linked to IUML, opposes the ruling LDF in the upcoming elections, set for April 9 in Kasaragod. Padoor dismissed the accusations as politically motivated.
Reacting strongly, Padoor termed the remarks a breach of election conduct and has filed a complaint with the Election Commission. The controversy has led LDF sources to label the speech as 'character assassination,' with a decision to pursue legal action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Kerala
- Women's League
- munafiq
- LDF
- Shanavas Padoor
- election
- controversy
- Kasaragod
- Aishath Farsana
- IUML
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