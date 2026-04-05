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Tragic Disappearance: The Case of the Missing Girl in Ranchi

A 13-year-old girl who was missing since March 13 was reportedly murdered and secretly cremated in Ranchi. Police have detained several suspects, including a close relative. Further details await the investigation's completion, with an FSL team collecting evidence at the crime scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 05-04-2026 16:20 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 16:20 IST
Tragic Disappearance: The Case of the Missing Girl in Ranchi
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In a chilling development from Ranchi, a 13-year-old girl who had been missing since March has been allegedly murdered, with her body reportedly cremated secretly. The police have made several arrests, including one of a close family member, amidst ongoing investigations.

The disturbing incident occurred within the area governed by the Ratu police station. Authorities are meticulously collecting evidence to piece together the sequence of events leading to this tragic outcome, according to Ranchi Rural SP Praveen Pushkar.

Forensic experts have been deployed to the crime scene to gather further evidence, and law enforcement officials are actively working to shed light on the circumstances surrounding this case. More information is expected after a comprehensive investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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