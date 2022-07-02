New update lands on OnePlus 9 series and OnePlus Nord CE 2: What's new?

OnePlus is rolling out a new OxygenOS 12 update - C.61 - to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro in India, Europe and North America. The update brings the May 2022 Android security patches and also includes a few fixes.

In this update, OnePlus has fixed the occasional issue where the camera crashed abnormally and the issue where the mobile data network was unstable in some scenarios.

Builds

OnePlus 9

IN: LE2111_11.C.61

EU: LE2113_11.C.61

NA: LE2115_11.C.61

OnePlus 9 Pro

IN: LE2121_11.C.61

EU: LE2123_11.C.61​

NA: LE2125_11.C.61

Here's the complete update changelog:

System [Improved] system stability [Optimized] the fluency of the system [Fixed] the issue that clearing the background worked abnormally [Updated] Android security patch to 2022.05

Camera [Fixed] the occasional issue where the camera crashed abnormally [Fixed] the issue that photos did not display the right location information

Network [Fixed] the issue where the mobile data network was unstable in some scenarios

Communication [Fixed] the occasional issue for call dialing



As always, the update is rolling out incrementally, which means it will reach a small percentage of users today while a broader rollout will happen in a few days.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 is also receiving a fresh OxygenOs update - OxygenOS A.13 - which brings along the June 2022 Android security patch and improves system stability.

Below is the complete update changelog:

Changelog

System Improved system stability Updated Android Security Patch to 2022.6



Builds