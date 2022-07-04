Android users on Twitter can pay to remove Spaces button

Android users may now modify the navigation bar in the Twitter Blue app. This feature, which was previously exclusive to iOS, allows you to remove the Spaces icon from the centre of your navigation bar (and of course, remove some of the other tabs if you want, too). According to The Verge, if you're sick of having to extend your finger over the Spaces tab to access your DMs and alerts, custom navigation lets you display as few as two tabs at a time or maintain all five that are displayed by default.

The Spaces tab was first tested by Twitter on iOS last year and appeared on Android in May, which seems to encourage more irritated users to subscribe to the USD2.99/month Blue plan introduced last year. However, Blue can't shield us from all of the features that are clogging up the app. Last week, Twitter made an announcement about adding more information to the banner that displays active Spaces at the top of your timeline, as reported by The Verge.

While there is currently no option to completely disable this banner (neither for free users nor Blue subscribers), it will now display information about the Space's host, everyone who tweets in the Space, and pertinent Topics. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)