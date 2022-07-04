Left Menu

Panel finalises security plan for Ram temple in Ayodhya

The committee entrusted with the task of deciding on the security of the Ram temple here finalised a plan for it, which will now be submitted to the government for final nod.According to an official, a high-tech security system will be put in place.The new security system will be devotee-friendly, said Additional Director General of Police Binod Kumar Singh, adding that they had also received recommendations for it from a central agency.

The committee entrusted with the task of deciding on the security of the Ram temple here finalised a plan for it, which will now be submitted to the government for final nod.

According to an official, a high-tech security system will be put in place.

''The new security system will be devotee-friendly,'' said Additional Director General of Police Binod Kumar Singh, adding that they had also received recommendations for it from a central agency. He said the security plan will be implemented in a phased manner. The officer, however, refused to give details of the proposed plan.

Currently, security personnel including those from the Central Reserve Police Force and the Provincial Armed Constabulary are deployed for the security of the Ram Janmabhoomi.

