Left Menu

Amazfit to launch the Bip Pro 3 in India this month

Amazfit had begun expanding the availability of the Bip 3 and Bip 3 Pro smartwatches last month, with the vanilla model launching on Amazon India by June end. The Bip 3 Pro is taking a little longer, however, it is finally ready to hit the market in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2022 23:40 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 23:40 IST
Amazfit to launch the Bip Pro 3 in India this month
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amazfit had begun expanding the availability of the Bip 3 and Bip 3 Pro smartwatches last month, with the vanilla model launching on Amazon India by June end. The Bip 3 Pro is taking a little longer, however, it is finally ready to hit the market in the country. As per GSM Arena, the Amazfit Bip 3 Pro will be available from Thursday, July 7 on the official online store and through Flipkart at a price of Rs 4,000. For comparison, the base BIP 3 model started at Rs 3,000, but now there is only a Rs 3,500 version available.

It's notable that the official MSRPs of the two watches are Rs 6,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively, but there are near constant discounts while there is stock available. The difference, in short, between the two can be established with the Bip 3 Pro having a built-in GPS receiver, which works with four satellite constellations.

Apart from that, both the watches have the same case with the same 5ATM water resistance rating and the same 1.69-inch TFT touch screen (240 x 280 px). Battery life is also the same, running for 14 days with average use, and 7 days with heavy use. GPS tracking hasn't been included though. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022