Asus' leaked Zenfone 9 video shows dedicated scroll key function

A promo video has been accidentally leaked by Asus for its apparently upcoming Zenfone 9, and the smartphone's got some very interesting quirks and features.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-07-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 19:14 IST
Image Credit: ANI
A promo video has been accidentally leaked by Asus for its apparently upcoming Zenfone 9, and the smartphone's got some very interesting quirks and features. According to The Verge, the video was leaked on Asus' YouTube channel and in it, the most interesting thing is what the company has done with the side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which the video labels as the "smart key".

It shows a CGI hand swiping through a webpage by sliding its finger along the side of the phone. Keeping the fun side button aside, the Zenfone 9 seems like a very interesting gadget. The Verge reported that as per Twitter user SnoopyTech, the phone will have a 5.9-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and will be powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip that Asus put in its gaming-focused ROG Phone 6.

The user also said the phone will cost between EUR 800 and EUR 900, around USD 850 to USD 950 US. That's a fair bit higher than the $699 starting price for the previous-gen Zenfone 8. While there's time for an official announcement and hands-on to see if that price jump is justified, the video does indicate at least a few improvements that could help justify the added cost.

The battery has gotten a bit bigger compared to the Zenphone 8, which had a 4,000mAh cell. The video also says that the phone's two cameras are "massively upgraded" and shows that the main one features a "6-axis hybrid gimbal stabilizer," as per The Verge. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

