BRIEF-Rogers Communications CEO Says Have Made Meaningful Progress Towards Bringing Co's Networks Back Online

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2022 08:14 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 08:14 IST
Rogers Communications Inc: * ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS CEO SAYS HAVE MADE MEANINGFUL PROGRESS TOWARDS BRINGING OUR NETWORKS BACK ONLINE

* ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS CEO SAYS DON’T YET HAVE AN ETA ON WHEN OUR NETWORKS WILL BE FULLY RESTORED * ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS CEO SAYS WE ARE WORKING TO FULLY UNDERSTAND THE ROOT CAUSE OF THIS OUTAGE

* ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS CEO SAYS WE WILL PROACTIVELY APPLY A CREDIT TO ALL OUR CUSTOMERS IMPACTED BY THE OUTAGE * ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS CEO SAYS MANY OF OUR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS ARE STARTING TO SEE SERVICES RETURN Source text: [https://roge.rs/3IrFJOL] Further company coverage:

