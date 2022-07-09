Left Menu

Google offers to restructure its ad business to avoid Justice Department lawsuit

Google has offered to spin off its ad auctions business, which allows companies to buy advertising space on the web and in search results, into a slightly more separate company in exchange for avoiding antitrust actions, as per a report by The Wall Street Journal.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-07-2022 12:35 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 12:35 IST
Google offers to restructure its ad business to avoid Justice Department lawsuit
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Google has offered to spin off its ad auctions business, which allows companies to buy advertising space on the web and in search results, into a slightly more separate company in exchange for avoiding antitrust actions, as per a report by The Wall Street Journal. According to The Verge, the offer is reportedly one of several concessions Google has made to the US Department of Justice in order to avoid further anti-competitive lawsuits.

The move would be a corporate shuffle, rather than spinning off parts of its advertising business or selling them entirely, the proposal would make them a separate Alphabet company. Alphabet is the parent company of Google's subsidiaries, including Google, Waymo, and DeepMind. (Things like YouTube, Pixel, and, of course, AdSense are considered Google subsidiaries.) So, even if Google no longer runs the ad auctions, the buck eventually comes back to the same people. The change could affect "tens of billions of dollars" in business.

Google's dominance and scale in the app and web advertising industries have previously piqued the interest of regulators. The US government charged the company with antitrust violations in 2020, alleging that it was "unlawfully maintaining monopolies in the markets for general search services, search advertising, and general search text advertising." The UK's Competition and Markets Authority recently launched an investigation into Google's advertising practises, stating that it would look into the company's ad exchanges and markets, as reported by The Verge.

Google is likely to want to avoid any further lawsuits and enforcement actions, which could force it to make far more drastic changes than the ones it is currently offering. According to the Wall Street Journal, a new lawsuit from the Department of Justice could be filed within the next few months if no agreement is reached with the company. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA spacecraft

Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marburg virus; China reports 478 new COVID cases for July 7 vs 409 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marbur...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship carrier plane; Argentine 'gargoyle' shows how huge predatory dinosaurs evolved and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship car...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022