The Incredibly Stylish moto g42 Goes on Sale Today at an Effective Price of Just Rs. 12,999* on Flipkart

New Delhi, Delhi, India - Business Wire India • Praised for its amazing style and premium-looking design, the moto g42 goes on sale today from 12 PM onwards on Flipkart and leading retail stores.

• The moto g42 sports a 6.4'' FHD+ AMOLED, to give you the best viewing experience.

• The moto g42 features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos® support to level up your multimedia experience.

• Customers can avail of the offers and get their moto g42 at an incredible discount price of just Rs. 12,999* by enjoying an instant discount of Rs. 1000 on SBI cards. Consumers can also get cashback up to Rs 2,000 on Reliance Jio recharges and Rs. 549 discount on annual membership of Zee5.

The most stylish addition to the g series family, the moto g42 featuring exciting features along with a revolutionized design statement goes on sale today from 12 pm onwards exclusively at Flipkart and leading retail stores. The moto g42 takes a step ahead in the design department by bringing in a premium look complemented with PMMA material, commonly known as acrylic glass and a metal-based camera module to make its design stand out. It also has an IP52 water repellant design and comes in two stunning color variants - Metallic Rose and Atlantic Green, that are sure to turn heads.

The moto g42 comes with a 6.4'' AMOLED FHD+ display to enjoy your favorite content to the fullest. With the DCI-P3 color gamut which supports 25% more colors and a peak brightness of 700 nits, you can enjoy your favourite content indoors or outdoors. To improve your overall multimedia experience, the moto g42 comes with Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos® support to experience the crispiness and clarity of the sound.

In addition, the moto g42 features a 50MP Quad function camera system with Quad Pixel Technology to allow 4 times better camera performance even in low light conditions. The secondary 8MP camera doubles up as an ultrawide and depth sensor, plus the 16MP front camera allows for great selfies. To handle all these tasks seamlessly the moto g42 comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon® 680 octa-core processor with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and near-stock Android 12 support for a better UI experience with 3 years of assured security updates.

Lastly, the moto g42 focused on small but important details for the users including a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for easier convenience, Carrier Aggregation along with NFC and 2X2 MIMO support. It also comes with 3 in 3 card slots supporting two nano SIMs and a dedicated microSD storage up to 1TB for expanding the 64GB on board storage.

Availability & Pricing Available in two distinctive color variants, Metallic Rose and Atlantic Green, the moto g42 will go on sale today, 12 noon onwards only on Flipkart & leading retail stores. The moto g42 will be available in a single 4GB + 64GB variant at just Rs. 13,999 and an effective price of Rs.12,999 including the bank offer.

Know more at https://www.flipkart.com/motorola-g42-atlantic-green-64-gb/p/itmcd4986b7d00b5?pid=MOBGBUPWDZHQYXNB Exclusive Offers: SBI Cards Offer: Rs. 1000* Instant Discount / Cashback Consumers can purchase the moto g42 at an exceptional price of just Rs. 12,999* including the flat Rs 1,000 Instant Discount / Cashback on SBI credit cards.

Reliance Jio Offer: Benefits worth Rs. 2,549* Consumers can avail cashback on Reliance Jio recharges worth up to Rs. 2000 along with a Rs. 549 discount on annual membership of Zee5.

To know more, visit https://www.jio.com/en-in/jio-motorola-G42-offer-2022 *Inclusive of bank offers. T&C applied.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: The most stylish in the segment, the moto g42 goes on sale from today at 12 pm PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)