IT & Software professionals can plan to make a move to Calgary, Canada

IT pros can plan their careers in Canada by availing opportunities presented in Y-AXIS online Job Fair Hyderabad, 11th July 2022: For the first time, Calgary Economic Development (CED) in association with Y-AXIS, the world’s largest immigration consultants, is holding an online job fair. The objective of this career fair is to help IT and software professionals interested in moving to Calgary, Canada, to get suitable jobs. The virtual job fair will be held between July 10 and July 25, 2022. Candidates looking for career opportunities in Calgary, Canada, can connect with more than 50 employers with 1000s of job vacancies. IT and software professionals can utilize this great opportunity to work and settle down in Canada. Y-AXIS assists in immigration and visa consultancy. They assist clients willing to work, study, visit, migrate or invest in countries such as Canada, Australia, The United Kingdom and Europe countries. Who can apply? Individuals with in-demand skills can apply and once shortlisted can attend job interviews with Canadian employers. Job seekers looking for job opportunities in Canada can apply while openings are still available. People who are interested can get in touch with Y-Axis and check their eligibility. This is a FREE job fair and there are no charges to apply for it. Jobs are not guaranteed and are at the discretion of the employer. Y-Axis also does not charge a placement fee. Chance to work in Canada Candidates seeking career growth and development can benefit from this job fair. Applicants with work experience in particular fields can apply for jobs from outside Canada. Candidates may speak to their Y-Axis consultant for more details. Calgary Economic Development provides opportunities to individuals who can contribute to Calgary’s economic growth and diversification. CED offers a wealth of opportunities to help everyone succeed and promote Calgary worldwide. It connects people with resources to help them grow their careers and businesses and thrive in new locations and markets and feel at home in Calgary’s inclusive community. For further information please visit https://y-axis.ae/ced/ PWR PWR

