Metric Tree Labs launches 'Technology Business Launchpad' to support start-ups

Kerala-based IT firm Metric Tree Labs has launched 'Technology Business Launchpad' to handhold and support growing start-ups and SMEs.

The new programme will help start-ups and SMEs to get their internet business up and running along with product launches and proof of sales in the shortest possible time, the company said.

The company in a release on Monday said it aims to support at least 50 SMEs over the next three to five years and this initiative will assist non-tech founders to build and launch profitable tech businesses.

Speaking at the launch, George Panamkuzha, CEO and Director of Metric Tree Labs said the company will provide technical assistance as its consultants work with business owners to develop a product-to-market strategy. ''This will help start-ups and SMEs to get their internet business up and running along with product launches and proof of sales in the shortest possible time. Interested business owners can apply to the programme through Metric Tree Lab's website,'' Panamkuzha said.

He also said that their unique model was designed to create profitable businesses rather than creating hypergrowth.

''The short-term goal is to incubate five internet-based businesses over the next financial year. Over the next 3-5 years, through the programme, we aim to support 50 internet-based SMEs to launch and generate product-market fit and a turnover of Rs one crore each thereby reaching a collective turnover of Rs 50 crore,'' he said.

Metric Tree Labs started as an IT solutions company that served global start-ups, SMEs, and enterprises by launching top-notch applications on the web, cloud, and mobile with a focus on MVP Development, E-commerce, Software as a Service, and Enterprise Applications. The company aims to deliver superior technology product development experience to its customers by building influential web and mobile apps.

It has gained experience in launching products for more than 100 companies over the years.

