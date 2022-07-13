China's H1 yuan-denominated exports rose 13.2% y/y, imports up 4.8%

China's yuan-denominated exports in the first half of this year increased 13.2% from a year earlier, while imports rose 4.8% from a year earlier, according to a statement from customs at a press conference on Wednesday.

The customs agency is expected to release dollar-denominated trade figures later in the day.

