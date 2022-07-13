China's H1 yuan-denominated exports rose 13.2% y/y, imports up 4.8%
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 13-07-2022 07:30 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 07:30 IST
- Country:
- China
China's yuan-denominated exports in the first half of this year increased 13.2% from a year earlier, while imports rose 4.8% from a year earlier, according to a statement from customs at a press conference on Wednesday.
The customs agency is expected to release dollar-denominated trade figures later in the day.
Also Read: China's Belt and Road Initiative MoU reveals Beijing seeking economic hegemony in Nepal
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
Advertisement