Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 25158 with even more dynamic Widgets content

Microsoft has released the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25158 to the Dev Channel with even more dynamic Widgets content to the taskbar. This build includes some general changes and improvements as well as a good set of fixes.

Starting with this build, Microsoft is introducing notification badging for Widgets. Now, when you open the Widgets board a banner will appear at the top of the board providing more information on what triggered the notification badge.

Next up, starting with Windows 11 Build 25158, some devices will receive different visual treatments for the search entry on the taskbar. While some Insiders will see a search button, others will see a search bar with 'Search' or 'Search the Web' written on it.

As mentioned above, this build also includes a good set of fixes too. Below is the complete list of fixes (via):

[General]

Fixed an issue causing some Insiders to experience bugchecks with error message KMODE_EXCEPTION_NOT_HANDLED in NetAdapterCx.sys in recent flights.

Fixed an issue which was leading some PCs hanging at black screen when resuming from a low power state in recent flights.

Fixed an issue believed to generally be impacting performance across Windows shell experiences in the last few flights.

Fixed an issue where the Mica material and Acrylic blur effect was rendering incorrectly in OS surfaces like the Start menu, Notification Center and other areas sometimes in recent flights.

[File Explorer]

Fixed an issue where closing command bar flyouts could in some rare cases crash explorer.exe.

Fixed an issue which could lead to explorer.exe crashing when navigating through File Explorer with OneDrive enabled.

We updated the tooltip when hovering over a tab to suggest using CTRL + W to close the tab (rather than CTRL + F4, which didn't work).

Opening a zipped folder in a new tab should no longer have a blank tab name.

If focus is on the tab row, CTRL + W will no longer unexpectedly close two tabs instead of just the tab in focus.

Fixed an issue where CTRL + Tab wouldn't cycle in the correct order after rearranging tabs.

We made some adjustments so when using "Show full path in title", the folder name is always visible in the tab at the top of File Explorer.

[Taskbar]

Fixed an underlying issue which could lead to pinned app icons getting stuck on the taskbar after uninstalling the app in recent flights.

Fixed a high hitting explorer.exe crash in the last few flights related to loading Widgets.

[Start]

Start shouldn't crash anymore when using CTRL + Shift + Right Arrow to move a pinned app into a folder that's the last item in Start.

Fixed a crash some Insiders were experiencing when opening Start.

Narrator will now read the prompt that opens when trying to uninstall an app from Start correctly.

[Search]

Fixed an issue when using IRowsetPriorititization where setting the scope priority for a query rowset did not properly alter the indexing speed of the rowset, resulting in slower indexing overall.

Searching for "power mode" should now return an entry for power modes in Settings.

[Settings]

Updated the "System" entry under Network & Internet > Advanced network settings > Data Usage, to now be called "System and Windows Update" to help make it more clear.

Made another fix to address an issue where the "Listen to this device" option for audio devices would stop working after a reboot.

Fixed a crash some Insiders were seeing when navigating Bluetooth & Devices > Printers & Scanners.

Fixed an issue where the "Allow Bluetooth devices to find this PC" checkbox under Bluetooth & Devices > Devices > More Bluetooth Settings wouldn't display the correct state sometimes.

Fixed an issue which was causing Quick Settings to crash for ARM64 PCs when attempting to use the Cast section to cast to certain devices.

Fixed an issue that could cause the eye icon beside the Wi-Fi password box in Quick Settings to disappear after its first use.

[Input]

Fixed a crash in textinputhost.exe initialization which was happening in some cases in recent flights.

Fixed an issue where the "Sync across your devices" option under Settings > System > Clipboard wouldn't stay enabled.

Updated the Times New Roman font family so it includes U+061D / ARABIC END OF TEXT MARK.

[Windowing]

We made some improvements to help with the performance of opening Task View.

[Narrator]

Made a fix so the two-finger triple tap touch gesture to dismiss context menus with Narrator is working correctly again.

[Task Manager]

Fixed an issue where some services were being unexpectedly grouped under Microsoft Edge when they weren't actually child processes.

[Other]