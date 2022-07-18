Left Menu

Instagram introduces new subscriber, reels and posts for creators

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri revealed new tools for Instagram producers with paid Subscribers.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-07-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 16:48 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri revealed new tools for Instagram producers with paid Subscribers. According to GSM Arena, Instagram producers can join the Subscribers program, which allows them to charge their followers a monthly subscription to access exclusive content via the Instagram app.

https://twitter.com/mosseri/status/1547574099035115527? Mosseri took to his Twitter handle and said that subscribers will be able to hold private conversations in which they may participate and connect with followers. A Subscriber chat can have up to 30 subscribers.

Reels and posts may now be sent directly to subscribers, and these postings will also bear the Subscriber logo. Furthermore, creators who offer Subscriber material will now have a "Subscriber home" option on their profiles where their fans may browse exclusives or join up to be a Subscriber, as reported by GSM Arena.

Instagram debuted Subscriptions in January, with capabilities for Live video and Stories that only paying followers could see. In addition, subscribers who interact with content receive a badge next to their name. (ANI)

