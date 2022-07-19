Enphase Energy powers one of India's largest integrated solar roof for Pangaea Natural Stone in Rajasthan

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced the commissioning of the country's one of the largest building integrated rooftop PV systems. Designed, engineered and manufactured by Ornate Solar, the InRoof Solar system serves as the primary roof over Pangaea Natural Stone's newly constructed 35,000 square feet production facility, in Bagru, Rajasthan.

The 530 kWp solar rooftop system is installed with the latest generation of MLPE microinverters from Enphase Energy. The microinverters come with a 15-year replacement warranty and are aligned with the highest international safety standards. Enphase Energy offers an advanced solar microinverter technology, which means higher production, greater reliability, and leading intelligence. With burst mode technology, the microinverters produce more electricity even at dawn, dusk, and in low-light conditions for a longer solar day.

''Pangaea is walking the path of sustainability by integrating photovoltaic panels as the chief roof over its production facility. With Enphase microinverters powering these panels, the system has generated 3.1 MWh on a single day, which is amongst the highest recorded day's generation from a 530 kWp rooftop solar plant installed in Rajasthan.'' said Sunil Thamaran, VP and MD at Enphase Energy India.

The InRoof system is a unique and one of the first of its kind structural solutions that can integrate panels of any shape and size to replace the conventional metal roofs. Designed with proprietary architecture, these InRoof systems accommodate 26% more solar panels as compared to traditional roof mounted systems. They also generate over 4-8% more energy because of free air circulation which lowers module back sheet temperatures by up to 15 degrees celsius.

With the revolutionary InRoof system, Canada based Pangaea Natural Stone saved 124,968 kg of CO2 that would have been emitted in the production of the steel roof. The indigenously developed InRoof structure consists of special-purpose roll-formed continuous (SRFC) sections made from a high-strength steel alloy resistant to corrosion and oxidation. The structure provides a 100% guarantee against water leakage.

Commenting on the solar installation, Ornate Solar Director Aditya Goel, said, ''In Pangaea Natural Stones was a client who understood not just the utility of Solar, but also appreciated the importance of quality and safety to build true long term sustainability. It was a pleasure working with Mr. Sanjay Nikhanj and his team and we are extremely proud to have their site commissioned as India's largest Integrated Solar Rooftop.'' Mr. Sanjay Nikhanj, the President & CEO of Pangaea Stones said, ''Our 35,000 sqft. rooftop solar power plant powers our 90,000sqft production facility. Also, I would have never made a decision on solar panels without integrating them with Enphase microinverters. I see them as interdependent. Lastly, Ornate Solar has added a tremendous amount of value with their patented rooftop structure. Solar rooftops installed in any other manner seems antiquated.'' About Enphase Energy, Inc.

