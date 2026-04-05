Amul's Rs 1 Lakh Crore Milestone: A Triumph of Dairy Innovation

In a notable achievement, dairy behemoth Amul announced a significant financial milestone, surpassing a turnover of Rs 1 lakh crore in the last fiscal year. Fueled by increased demand for dairy products, this 11 percent growth marks a pivotal moment for the brand.

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which manages the Amul brand, attributed this success to an expansive product range, a comprehensive distribution network, and the strategic addressing of evolving consumer demands.

Key figures, including GCMMF Chairman Ashokbhai Chaudhary and Vice Chairman Gordhanbhai Dhameliya, hailed the milestone as a win for cooperative principles, crediting the tireless efforts of 3.6 million affiliated farmers. Managing Director Jayen Mehta emphasized Amul's commitment to advancing its global reach and innovating farmer-owned business models.

(With inputs from agencies.)